Kanye West teases new YEEZY collection

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Kanye West teases new shoe collection and more. Photo: Twitter

You could call the new collection typical Kanye, out of the box and challenging fashion.

We are not sure what this is but multitalented rapper Kanye West has been teasing his ‘YEEZY’ shoe collection and we are confused.

You could call the new collection typical Kanye, out of the box and challenging fashion. But some of the items have baffled many.

Like, what is this?


He also shared another prototype of the upcoming collection and it is not our favourite.

 

Ye collection new prototypes. Photo: Twitter

People have been torn by the new collection ideas but people are talking.

 


Kanye went through what many said was a mental breakdown a few weeks ago. It appears he’s getting back on track and focusing his energy on creative projects.

He is still running for president, recently releasing merchandise for his presidential campaign ‘Kanye 2020 Vision.’

The controversial rapper is seemingly mending his relationship with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

After calling her a white supremacist and Kris-Jung Un, Kanye has changed his attitude, randomly tweeting: “My mother in law Kris Jenner…makes the best music playlist.”

Let’s just savour the moment of a happy Kanye despite not really understanding this new ‘YEEZY’ collection.


