DJ Tira’s ‘Afrotainment’ an honest reflection on 15 years of success

DJ Tira celebrates the big milestone of Afrotainment.

15 Years of Afrotainment airs on MTV Base every Thursday at 9pm. It is a six-part series that celebrates the success of the record label and how they got there.

Tira said: “The way the entire the company is vibing right now, the mood is right, the atmosphere is right, the ways we relate to each is on a perfect note. We are feeling good, it’s the perfect time to look back and say wow guys good work.”

DJ Tira has helped put Durban artists and Gqom music on the map.

Music artists such as Big Nuz, Distruction Boyz, Naak Musiq, and many others have become consistent hitmakers, helping make the independent record label the most successful in the country.

He said the show will answer all fans burning questions as the artists who appear were as honest as possible.

Watch the full interview above.

