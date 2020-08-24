DJ Tira’s 2020 marks birthday with new songs

DJ Tira’s month of August has been a good month. The 24 August is his birthday and 21 years since he started his music career.

Celebrating this he released his album 21 Years of DJ Tira. The song Nguwe featuring Nomcebo Zikode which has just been released is one of the most searched songs online.

Both Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode wished him a happy birthday and said he has been a major influence in their music careers

DJ Tira’s timeline was flooded with many more birthday wishes from fans and celebrities.

Speaking to The Citizen earlier this month he also marked a big milestone of 15 Years of Afrotainment airs on MTV Base every Thursday at 9pm. It is a six-part series that celebrates the success of the record label and how they got there.

Tira said: “The way the entire the company is vibing right now, the mood is right, the atmosphere is right, the ways we relate to each is on a perfect note. We are feeling good, it’s the perfect time to look back and say wow guys good work.”

DJ Tira has helped put Durban artists and Gqom music on the map.

Music artists such as Big Nuz, Distruction Boyz, Naak Musiq, and many others have become consistent hitmakers, helping make the independent record label the most successful in the country.

He said the show will answer all fans burning questions as the artists who appear were as honest as possible.

