DJ Tira marks birthday with new songs

August has been a good month for Afrotainment founder DJ Tira. 24 August is his birthday and 21 years since he started his music career.

Celebrating this, he released his title album 21 Years of DJ Tira. The song Nguwe featuring Nomcebo Zikode can currently be streamed and already is one of the most searched songs online.

Both Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode wished him a happy birthday and said he had been a major influence in their music careers.

DJ Tira’s timeline was flooded with many more birthday wishes from fans and celebrities.

15 Years of Afrotainment will air on MTV Base every Thursday at 9pm. It is a six-part series that celebrates the success of the record label and how they got there.

Tira said: “The way the entire the company is vibing right now, the mood is right, the atmosphere is right, the ways we relate to each is on a perfect note. We are feeling good, it’s the perfect time to look back and say wow guys good work.”

DJ Tira has helped put Durban artists and Gqom music on the map.

Music artists such as Big Nuz, Distruction Boyz, Naak Musiq, and many others have become consistent hitmakers, helping make the independent record label the most successful in the country.

He said the show would answer all fans’ burning questions.

Watch the full interview above.

