‘Sanford and Son’ actor Raymond Allen found dead

Raymond Allen, who is best known for his portrayal of Uncle Woodrow Anderson on Sanford and Son, passed away this week.

The veteran actor, age 91, was found dead in his apartment in the retirement facility where he lived.

His daughter, Ta Ronce Allen, confirmed the news via her Facebook page and said that despite medics trying to revive him, her father passed away.

“What a day this is been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen,” she wrote.

She said her father’s warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings would be missed.

“His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest in heavenly peace, Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings.”

Most South Africans will remember the hilarious sitcom that used to play on SABC during the mid-’80s.

