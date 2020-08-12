Celebs & viral 12.8.2020 11:46 am

WATCH: Will Smith’s front teeth knocked out while playing golf

Hayden Horner

Smith was teaching singer Jason Derulo to do the perfect swing and it went horribly wrong.

Fans of American actor Will Smith were sent into a frenzy this week when he seemingly had his teeth knocked out by Jason Derulo.

This incident happened while Smith, an avid golfer, was teaching Derulo how to land the perfect swing.

In the video, which Smith posted on his Instagram page, the actor can be clearly heard instructing Derulo to “hold it”, but then things go pear-shaped as he stepped towards him yelling “don’t swing yet!”

However, Derulo doesn’t hear and takes the shot that gets Smith in the mouth and sends his teeth flying.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And we never saw @jasonderulo again

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Trust Will Smith to prank his fans with a video that has since gone viral.

