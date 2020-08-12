Avon iThemba Walkathon goes digital and national

Although the lockdown has taken a significant number of things away from us, it has, in some ways given us a few blessings in disguise – like the joy of doing things and attending events from the comfort of your own home.

Granted, it may not be as enjoyable as attending events in a world prior to social distancing and Covid-19, but it still gives us something to do during a time where the days just feel like they’re bleeding into one another.

One such thing the entire family can participate in is the first-ever virtual national Avon Justine iThemba walkathon hosted in conjunction with non-governmental organisations.

Set to take place on 31 October this year, the event aims to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and education.

“Safety and the need to minimise social gatherings is a primary concern this year, hence the iThemba Walkathon will be hosted virtually at the comfort and safety of the participant’s homes and neighbourhoods,” said organisers in a statement about the new format of their 15th annual edition of the event.

“iThemba Walkathon is going virtual!” An announcement has just been made by the Avon Justine Managing Director, Mafahle Mareletse! #iThembaWalkathon — Justine South Africa (@JustineSAfrica) August 12, 2020

According to organisers, the funds that will be generated from registration will be donated to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), Wings of Hope, Look Good…Feel Better and Journeysys and will also go towards organising the 2021 Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon.

“The decision to continue hosting this annual event, which is the biggest Avon breast cancer walkathon in the world, is in response to increased risk of infection and possibilities of patients developing severe complications during the lockdown due to reduced capacity of public health facilities owing to increased cases of Covid-19 infections and deferred treatment of breast cancer cases.”

Those who wish to take part in this year’s festivities can purchase iThemba Walkathon tickets for the price of R150 for adults, and R100 for children under the age of 12 years from the iThemba Walkathon website www.ithembawalkathon.co.za.

Children under the age of two get free entry.

“Once the participant has registered and their registration is confirmed, they will receive a link to download an app which they can use to receive breast cancer education and reminders of the event closer to the date. During the event, participants can choose any route of their choice and will receive push notifications informing them of the distance they have walked during the event.”

Participants are invited to either walk their selected distance (4km or 8km) in their homes or in the roads surrounding their homes as long as they adhere to lockdown regulations.

“The app also has a tracking functionality that allows participants to track and share their walking route in real-time with their loved ones.”

In order to keep the fun element that organisers have been known to bring, the app will allow participants to share their pictures on customised iThemba Walkathon frames that they can share on their favourite social media platforms by using the hashtag #2020iThembaWalkathon.

Managing director of Avon Justine Turkey, Middle East & Africa Mafahle Mareletse, said: “Though it is critical that we should marshal all available resources to contain the spread of Covid-19, it is equally important that we should also ensure that breast cancer patients and survivors also receive the necessary support, particularly now during these uncertain times when health facilities are under severe strain.

“By hosting the virtual national iThemba Walkathon, we are casting the net wider and giving all South Africans the opportunity to walk for a purpose and contribute meaningfully in the fight against breast cancer. This virtual national iThemba Walkathon will give survivors of breast cancer the opportunity to celebrate the milestone they have achieved, and will mark a triumph of the human spirit as encapsulated under the theme: My Time to Make Difference, Watch Me Now.”

The first 30,000 participants to register for the 2020 edition of the iThemba Walkathon will receive a walk pack which comprises of Avon/Justine product, a free commemorative t-shirt and other goodies from corporate voices who support the promotion of breast health and these packs will be delivered to their doors.

From Cape to Mahikeng to Matatiele, let’s turn our suburbs and kasies pink in support of the fight against breast cancer. Registrations for the 2020 iThemba Walkathon will open on Friday #iThembaWalkathon — Justine South Africa (@JustineSAfrica) August 12, 2020

