Watch: South Africans freak out about how well they understand Zambia’s Silozi

YouTube creator Eulandie Telo is filled with nothing but gratitude after South African Twitter users discovered one of her videos and decided to visit her channel to watch the full thing.
Telo took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank South Africans for the love they have been showing her.
This after radio personality and Twitter user @IamCatchvibe (Catchvibe Moatshe) shared a short clip of the video to his Twitter account expressing his surprise at the similarities between the Zambian Silozi dialect and South Africa’s Setswana and Sesotho languages.
“Bumped into this on YouTube. She is speaking a Zambian Language called Lozi, wow the similarities between this and Setswana/ Sesotho” pic.twitter.com/Ck5zDbpoiS
— Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) August 10, 2020
The Twitter clip has since been watched over 250,000 times, retweeted over 5,000 times and liked over 10,000 times.
His comments were flooded by responses from other South Africans who could not believe their ears.
You can check out the full video below to see just how much of it you can understand:
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.