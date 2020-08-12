Watch: South Africans freak out about how well they understand Zambia’s Silozi

YouTube creator Eulandie Telo is filled with nothing but gratitude after South African Twitter users discovered one of her videos and decided to visit her channel to watch the full thing.

Telo took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank South Africans for the love they have been showing her.

Twitter SA… Thank you for visiting my YouTube channel. Thank you for the love, you made my day!!!???????? — Eulandie Telo (@EulandieTelo) August 11, 2020

This after radio personality and Twitter user @IamCatchvibe (Catchvibe Moatshe) shared a short clip of the video to his Twitter account expressing his surprise at the similarities between the Zambian Silozi dialect and South Africa’s Setswana and Sesotho languages.

“Bumped into this on YouTube. She is speaking a Zambian Language called Lozi, wow the similarities between this and Setswana/ Sesotho” pic.twitter.com/Ck5zDbpoiS — Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) August 10, 2020

The Twitter clip has since been watched over 250,000 times, retweeted over 5,000 times and liked over 10,000 times.

His comments were flooded by responses from other South Africans who could not believe their ears.

That's why it pains me everytime South Africans attack bana ba bangwe calling them names (makwerekwere) and all that Xhenophobic s***. Africa is one. We not different at all. Knowledge is power struusbob Love always. — BRoopher Setsoto (@boitumeloShyU) August 10, 2020

That's why I'm always fighting @HermanMashaba and that lunatic @uLeratoPillay If people take time and know the history of Africa no one will ever fight another African. The other shameless thing about us SAs is we don't travel how many of u own a stamped passport — ZAR 50 million (@realnorma_kay) August 10, 2020

Silozi was born from Sotho and local languages such as Luyi. Nothing surprising. A linguistic result of the Kololo conquest, themselves running away from the Zulu. — Bantu Languages (@BantuLanguages) August 10, 2020

Yes they do and this is because SAns were not allowed to study their own history in schools but fellow Africans did our history. The only history we were allowed to study was the 1910 when SA became a union to 1960s when SA became a republic. — Lutendo Ratshibaya (@RatshibayaL) August 10, 2020

In my entire 44 years, it's the first time I am hearing about the Lozi language, and it's people, I am going to learn more about them,who knows maybe my family and I may go visit there ???????????????? — mosiga (@poemoate) August 11, 2020

History is taught, young people just show less interest in it during schooling days only to go bananas over primary school historical discoveries. This language & many others similar to our local dialects result from Mfecanidifaqane migration. — Maxwell???????? (@EPIC_Maxwell) August 11, 2020

@NthabisengMor12 lets move to Zambia ???? https://t.co/pdy5ivDs7I — F A I Z A H ☆⚫ (@faizahpytsy) August 12, 2020

Oh Wow!!! I'm Tswana! And I understand her.. would love to visit the part of Zambia where Lozi is spoken.. I'd fit in..????⚘???????????????????? https://t.co/qipk38zHXa — Sebaga M (@SebagaM) August 10, 2020

You can check out the full video below to see just how much of it you can understand:

