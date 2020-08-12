Celebs & viral 12.8.2020 10:37 am

Watch: South Africans freak out about how well they understand Zambia’s Silozi

Kaunda Selisho
YouTube creator Eulandie Telo presenting a YouTube makeup tutorial in her home language of Silozi | Image: Screenshot (YouTube)

This after radio personality Catchvibe Moatshe shared a short clip of the video to his Twitter account expressing his surprise at the similarities between the Zambian Silozi dialect and South Africa’s Setswana and Sesotho languages.

YouTube creator Eulandie Telo is filled with nothing but gratitude after South African Twitter users discovered one of her videos and decided to visit her channel to watch the full thing.

Telo took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank South Africans for the love they have been showing her.

The Twitter clip has since been watched over 250,000 times, retweeted over 5,000 times and liked over 10,000 times.

His comments were flooded by responses from other South Africans who could not believe their ears.

You can check out the full video below to see just how much of it you can understand:

