Zodwa Wabantu not playing, ‘finds’ alleged fraudster ex

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Vusi Ngubane and Zodwa Wabantu. Photo: Twitter

She posted several videos accusing Vusi of being a ‘user’ during their relationship he, in turn, said Zodwa was going through some ‘mental challenges’.

Zodwa Wabantu is close to “finding” ex-fiancé Vusi Ngubane after sending a “manhunt” for the alleged fraudster.

The drama started earlier this week when Zodwa claimed that her ex brought an Audio R8 under her name and using her account card.

Posting several videos accusing Vusi of being a “user” during their relationship, he, in turn, said Zodwa was going through some “mental challenges”.

Offering an R20,000 reward to find him, Vusi found himself.

Confidently posting a video with his sister, they said: “Hey, I found Vusi, we would like the reward, we want to spend the money.”


Zodwa said: “I don’t back off, Spoti (Vusi) has nothing on his name, nothing… Fraud is when you steal from me.”

She has also posted proof that she has opened a case against Vusi and has lawyered up.

Vusi has denied any claims that he brought the car despite posting pictures of his “new purchase”, saying no car was brought on anyone’s name.

The #VusiForPresident has been trending with many men saying he did what other women at 23 did to older men, using their money for their own gains.



