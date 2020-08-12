The hard truth about the P SHOT and everything you need to know about ED

The P SHOT (penis shot) is clinically proven to assist with enhancing the size and quality of one’s erections, as well as treating erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s Disease. A satisfying male sexual function depends on blood flow, nervous system function, tissue quality and hormone levels.

Dr Sandi Dyonase of Dr Sandi Medical Aesthetics who administers the shot to a growing amount of males explains more on why the shot is so popular among South African men.

What is the P Shot?

The Priapus Shot or P SHOT gets its name from the Greek deity of sexual health. The P SHOT is a regenerative therapy that is a completely natural procedure that is non-surgical and painless. It involves the injection of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) into the shaft of the flaccid penis, once it has been sufficiently numbed. PRP is produced through an entirely autologous process. In simpler terms, this means that the PRP we inject into your body comes directly from your body. This attracts stem cells and growth factors that kick-start tissue growth in the nerves and blood vessels, which in turn improves the size and quality of your patient’s erections, as well as treating erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s Disease.

Why is there a need for the shot?

· Enhanced sensitivity

· Improved blood flow to the area

· Increased sexual stamina

· Stronger and firmer erections

· Increased length and girth of your penis

· Fewer chances of premature ejaculation

Is the shot popular?

Yes in the last few years the P SHOT has gained huge popularity due to its natural regenerative abilities.

What health concerns would stop you from giving a patient the treatment?

As the procedure uses your own platelets (know as an autologous therapy), there are very few exclusions. Some exclusion to receiving PRP are the following:

Neurotoxin or filler treatment within the last 14 days in the area

The use of aspirin seven days before treatment

Other anti-inflammatory medication 2-3 days before treatment (aspirin and other anti-inflammatory medication decreases the number of available platelets)

Other antiplatelet therapy

Low platelet count

Skin cancer or cancer in the area that will be injected.

What is in the shot and what difference does it make?

The P SHOT works well for men who cannot reach or maintain an erection, men who have lost sensation in their penis, and men who have a decreased sexual drive. Not only does it restore sexual function, but the shot also increases penis length and girth for men who may want their penis to be larger. The P-Shot also treats Peyronie’s Disease, which can cause bending of the penis and diminished sexual function due to scar tissue buildup, and it helps men who are struggling with sex because of prostate cancer, diabetes, surgery, and side effects from medication.

Is the result immediate?

Results are usually seen around 3 weeks post-treatment but can vary from patient to patient depending on age and health, your Doctor will discuss follow up treatment

How many shots would one patient need?

A full medical history is taken from the patient and it is dependent on age, health and medical history your doctor will discuss the best possible treatment plan and discuss the usage of a penis pump and cock ring if necessary.

How long do the effects last?

Both anecdotal reports from patients and clinical studies have shown that the effects should last for at least a year. However, many patients have reported that the effects can last for much longer. While some men experience results immediately, most patients will see results within a few weeks with maximum benefits appreciated after three full months. People who get repeated treatments may find that the results last much longer. Of course, everyone has a unique body and so their results may vary.

Is there a lot of pain involved in the treatment?

The treatment is an in-office procedure that uses your own blood to increase circulation and blood flow to the penis. First, the doctor or nurse applies a numbing lidocaine cream to the penis. Then blood is drawn from the arm in the same way as with any blood test. Next, a centrifuge and special method is used to isolate the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) from your blood. Minimal pain is experienced, slight bruising may occur.

What ages would you recommend come in for treatment?

The P SHOT treatment can be performed from any age, we have treated patients up to the age of 82.

Does the P SHOT increase erectile length?

Clinical studies have proven that girth and length can be increased patient dependent on medical health, age, smoking etc…

Would you say the shot is a solution to erectile dysfunction or is there more involved?

1 in 10 men has some form of Erectile Dysfunction. The shot is not a solution to ED but this platelet-rich plasma can help to improve the circulation of blood to the penis by regenerating new vessel growth and assisting with firmer erections. The effectiveness of the shot is also dependent on men having optimal testosterone levels which your Dr can test for.

Does it act like a stimulant Viagra (by that I mean giving you a long erection that you can’t control)?

No, as the shot improves the tissue itself and does not artificially enhance an erection

Does it increase your sperm count?

No, it will not increase your sperm count.

Will the shot affect libido?

It’s a pioneering treatment which helps men to gain self-confidence by giving them back their sex drive, improving erectile issues such as impotence or the inability to maintain an erection, while also offering increased size and girth.

Does this only affect your physical being or your mental state as well in terms of your sex drive?

Can you get the shot if you have heart disease or a pacemaker?

Yes, but always discuss any treatment and medication you are receiving with your doctor before receiving the treatment

Can you get the shot if diagnosed with prostate issues or prostate surgery?

Yes, for example, it may be used after a prostatectomy. The treatment helps with sexual function after prostate surgery. Your doctor may choose to treat the underlying prostate issues first, thereafter will assess whether you can receive the shot.

DR Sandi is an Aesthetics Practitioner and was voted for the as aesthetic practitioner of the year in The Year 2018 By Biomedical Emporium and Best New Clinic Of The Year 2019 By Drschrammeks.

