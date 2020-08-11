Celebs & viral 11.8.2020 04:06 pm

WATCH: Get an inside tour of Will and Jada Smith’s mansion

Citizen reporter

At a staggering $42 million, it’s a palace fit for a Fresh Prince and his family.

Designed by Stephen Samuelson, Jada and Will Smith’s house features several large rooms, all featuring warm colour tones with bursts of bright-coloured accents.

It has a free-form pool, recording studio (where Willow Smith recorded her 2010 song Whip My Hair), breakfast area that overlooks a neighbouring lake, meditation space, gaming area, screening room, and more, according to Architectural Digest.

“The idea was no dead ends,” Will told Architectural Digest of the 25,000 square foot home.

“To create an infinite cycle that represented what Jada and I hoped for our love.”

Take a tour of their mansion here:

(Compiled by Hayden Horner)

