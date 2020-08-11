Celebs & viral 11.8.2020 03:47 pm

WATCH: Somizi feels side-lined by Mohale’s cellphone

Hayden Horner
Somizi on the set of his new show "Dinner at Somizi's" | Image: Instagram

The celebrity took to social media to air his view on the phone being the other husband.

Somizi Mhlongo took to social this week to express his ire with mobile devices being blamed for causing rifts between otherwise solid relationships.

Clearly referring to how much time his husband Mohale spends on his phone, SomGaga said he sometimes wished he could be touched as much as that phone.

“It’s not even about me feeling neglected. I find it also to be too self-serving. If you are not on Instagram, or Twitter, or Facebook, you are taking pictures, you are taking selfies. I feel like, yoh, sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone.”

 

He said people need to sit down and set rules that are suitable for both partners.

“You need to come up with the ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ that work in your relationship … it’s not the phone’s problem. It is the person who is using the phone. So, we are not blaming the phone, the phone doesn’t pick itself up.”

