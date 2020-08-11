WATCH: Influencer challenge will have you in stitches

This influencer challenge had us in stitches as social media took light of influencers’ claims on their YouTube channels.

YouTube and Instagram influencers frequently post their skincare routines, their daily workouts and what they eat in order to have good skin. Some wonder if they really do practice what they preach.

The challenge started on TikTok, where people had to post a video of themselves as an influencer and recording their family’s reaction.

Participants mimicked influencers, claiming they wake up in the early hours of the morning to exercise, don’t eat red meat, and drink lots of water on a daily basis.

Their families and friends reactions were hilarious.

The man lost it. Laugh won killl am This is hella funny ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? #InfluencerChallenge pic.twitter.com/1iklyOC3RA — Lord Scummander Rtd. (@zhurg_) August 11, 2020

I did the Influencer challenge on my brother and he wasn’t taking it #InfluencerChallenge pic.twitter.com/6f2HIR6n61 — YT: Khomotso Makhura ????️‍???? (@motsow_m) August 10, 2020



Actress Nomzamo Mbatha couldn’t help but participate in the challenge too.



