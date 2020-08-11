Celebs & viral 11.8.2020 02:16 pm

Ntsiki Mazwai speaks against Black Coffee’s comment about albino child

Hayden Horner
Ntsiki Mazwai speaks against Black Coffee’s comment about albino child

Ntsiki Mazwai. Image: Instagram

However, one has to wonder if it’s a case of the proverbial pot calling the kettle black.

Local artist Ntsiki Mazwai, who is infamous for posting exactly what’s on her mind, has lashed out at DJ Black Coffee for his recent tweet referring to a child with albinism.

Black Coffee, who is currently living his best life jetting around the Greek isles, on Friday reacted to a follower’s question about his ex by bringing up the subject of her child’s albinism.

“Let’s play Twister, who’s trending today, who’s falling, who are we trolling, who’s marriage are we having opinions on, who’s trash who’s not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, whose relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who’s not perfect. Let’s all laugh at him,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mazwai reacted to the tweet: “Guys it’s fine to stand up for yourself and clap back…… But dragging people’s family members is sick.”

