Sizwe Dhlomo calls out Vusi Thembekwayo’s ‘road to success’

The sour relationship between media personality Sizwe Dhlomo and businessman Vusi Thembekwayo was for all to see on social media.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user claimed they had just brought a repossessed car that belonged to Thembekwayo. Many speculated if the multi-millionaire “lost it all” and if he was in deep financial trouble.

Thembekwayo is well known as a businessman and motivational speaker, who has inspired many to the entrepreneurial route.

As more questions arose, Sizwe speculated that this shouldn’t be a surprise because he knew all along that the businessman was “living a lie”.

Themebekwayo admitted that he had his car repossessed back in 2007 not recently.

“I’m proud of the fact that my car was once repossessed. Back in 2007. I also slept in that car for seven months trying to start a business. No tenders. No funding. No rich mkhulu that left me money. If you’re going through the most, relax. Your breakthrough is around the corner.”

Sizwe was not buying it, claiming the dates were not adding up, providing information from Vusi’s own website that he was making millions during that time.

“Be careful now, don’t say too much because a smart ninja may want to ask you how were you both broke and running a R300-million fund as you’ve claimed that you were during that time. You see that’s the thing about lies, one tends to trip over them.”

Be careful now, don’t say too much because a smart ninja may want to ask you how were you both broke & running 300+ mil fund as you’ve claimed that you were during that time. You see that’s the thing about lies, one tends to trip over them. https://t.co/Ce3rCzYPJW — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) August 8, 2020



Vusi asked for proof and Sizwe gave it to him.





With the back-and-forth going on for a few days being somewhat light heartened, Vusi’s latest tweet wasn’t. Taking his last jab at Sizwe by posting an old news story that claimed he was gay, asking if he was “RuPaul”.

I shouldn’t have posted this. Very very bad taste. Terrible language.

Hugely insensitive. Unreserved apologies. — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) August 10, 2020

Thembekwayo agreed with his followers that he shouldn’t have engaged with Sizwe nor entertained celebrity twars.

