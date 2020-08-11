Zodwa Wabantu claims ex-fiancé Vusi is a fraudster

Zodwa Wabantu’s spat with her ex-fiancé Vusi Ngubane is not pretty.

Late on Monday evening, Zodwa claimed that Vusi was a fraudster after he posted a picture of himself with a new Audi.

Zodwa claims he brought the car under her name and has laid a charge at the Empangeni police station.

“I am not scared of you. Listen here, the police are looking for you. I can see you still you want me. I have proof, you are a fraudster, I have a case against you. I can’t believe I dated a fraudster, why are you so angry?”

Zodwa says that Vusi took full advantage of her relationship with Audi to buy the car, allegedly using her account card.

Clearly exasperated in the video, she claims she funded his lifestyle, from buying him expensive phones, a watch that cost R18,000, to sneakers and clothes.

“I paid for everything.”

Ngubane has denied the claims, saying no car was brought under anyone’s name and that Zodwa was going through a lot at the moment.

“I remain committed to helping her heal, as a friend. I have never used my Twitter account prior to this, decided to do so to encourage everyone to send love, compassion and light to Zodwa.

“Whilst I understand that controversies find space in social media, I hope you will be kind enough to share a message of compassion instead of strife.”

He says that he was not hiding and would make himself available to the police if Zodwa opened a case.

Vusi stated he was neither offended nor intended to fight anyone, claiming that Zodwa had “mental challenges”.

Twitter had a field day with the claims.

This narrative is tired. Guys calling women crazy after break up! Please ???? — Kagiso (@KagiSpeaks) August 11, 2020

Zodwa’s is offering a reward of R20,000 to find Vusi.

