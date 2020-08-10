Breaking News 10.8.2020 05:14 pm

UPDATE: Power FM confirms Bob Mabena’s passing due to cardiac arrest

Molefe Seeletsa
Radio DJ Bob Mabena - Image: @Deepethics

Reports initially claimed that the radio host passed on due to a lung infection.

Veteran radio DJ Bob Mabena has reportedly died at the age of 51 after he suffered from cardiac arrest, it was announced on Monday, 10 August.

In a statement, Power FM 98.7’s management confirmed the death of Mabena.

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that Power 98.7 breakfast host Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon from cardiac arrest.

“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space.

“Further details will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

It was initially reported that Mabena was discharged on Sunday after hospitalisation due to a lung infection which saw doctors allegedly draining water from his lungs according to Daily Sun.

The publication reported that the 51-year-old was back in hospital as he struggled to breathe.

The latest death in the Mabena family comes after the radio DJ lost his grandmother to Covid-19 as she made her way to the hospital to seek medical attention for a lung infection in June.

Mabena initially had warned the public that hospitals were not ready to deal with a worse spike in infections than the country was already seeing.

Many South Africans were seen paying tribute to the the legendary broadcaster. See the tributes below.

