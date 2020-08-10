Radio legend Bob Mabena dead at 51 after ‘lung infection’

Veteran radio DJ Bob Mabena has reportedly died at the age of 51 due complications from a lung infection, it was announced on Monday, 10 August.

In a statement, Power 98.7’s management confirmed the death of Mabena.

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that Power 98.7 breakfast host Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon from cardiac arrest.

“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space,” the radio broadcast said.

According to Daily Sun, Mabena was discharged on Sunday after hospitalisation due to the infection which saw doctors allegedly draining water from his lungs.

The 51-year-old was back in hospital as he struggled to breathe.

The latest death in the Mabena family comes after the radio DJ lost his grandmother to Covid-19 as she made her way to the hospital to seek medical attention for a lung infection in June.

Mabena initially had warned the public that hospitals were not ready to deal with a worse spike in infections than the country was already seeing.

So sad for your loss Ntando. Your experience is almost the same with my grandmother this past week. She contracted Covid in a hospital whilst going in for a lung infection. Within 3 days, she was gone. The hospitals aren’t ready https://t.co/xtu84i6NqJ — Bob “The Jammer”Mabena (@mabena_bob) June 28, 2020

Many South Africans were seen paying tribute to the the legendary broadcaster. See the tributes below.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Mabena, a broadcasting legend that I will miss dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with him family, friends and the @Powerfm987 team. We mourn his loss with you.#RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/kYezNPoBSU — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 10, 2020

Bob Mabena?????????? Nooooooo I can’t believe this? My condolences to his family and friends???? I can’t believe it #RIPBobMabena — Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) August 10, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.