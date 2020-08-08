The new essential accessory in everyone’s wardrobe is undoubtedly a PPE Mask or Face Covering. Now compulsory on public transport and in our shops, you are likely to be wearing one a lot more in the coming weeks and months.

As we adjust to the new ways of life during this pandemic, our skin is adjusting to life behind a mask.

Whilst necessary for our protection, PPE Masks and face coverings do not come without their own problems. They can spread or cause acne, dubbed “maskne” by the press and it’s on the rise.

Some fabrics can cause your skin to dry out and if they fit poorly, can cause skin irritation. Looking after your skin is more important than ever and prevention is better than cure.

Skin Republic has shared some of their top tips to tackle “maskne” and all the problems face coverings can bring.

Cleansing

Wearing a close-fitting fabric to your face can spread any bacteria which is already sat on your skin; it is important to keep both your skin and your face covering clean.

We recommend changing your face covering daily and washing it in a gentle detergent that will not cause skin irritation.

Skin Republic’s purifying bubble and charcoal face mask is perfect for a deep cleanse – the oxygenating bubbles delve into pores, lifting away bacteria, dirt and impurities.

Hydration

Some fabrics can absorb the natural oils our skin produces leaving skin feeling dry. Added humidity can also leave our skin dehydrated so it’s important to remove or change your face covering when it becomes damp as this is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria.

Avoid synthetics such as polyester and go for a tight woven breathable 100% natural cotton as this will be much softer on your skin.

After wearing a face covering, invest a little time into your skin with a 15-minute hydrating face sheet mask such as othe Skin Republic hyaluronic acid and collagen face mask. Hyaluronic acid is a hydration hero and will help lock moisture back into dry skin.

Maskne

If you have an existing breakout or have broken out since wearing your mask it is important to tackle this and not let it worsen by recovering your face.

Only wear your face covering when needed and let your skin breath as much as possible.

Treat skin with blemish-fighting ingredients like the brand’s spots and blemish face mask which is packed with tea tree, witch hazel and salicylic acid. S

alicylic acid’s antimicrobial properties make it extremely effective at treating breakouts. It has the ability to penetrate into the pore lining and exfoliate inside the pore as well as on the surface of skin, which makes it effective for reducing breakouts.

Protection

Firstly, protection from the virus is key so a correctly fitting medical-grade PPE mask or face covering is essential, but you can help protect your skin whilst wearing your face covering.

You want to create a barrier between your skin and mask to reduce friction. You can do this by keeping your skin moisturised.