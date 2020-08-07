Celebs & viral 7.8.2020 03:58 pm

Michelle Obama depressed by Covid-19, racial tension and Donald Trump

Hayden Horner
Michelle Obama. Picture: Crown / Miller Mobley

‘We’ve all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities,’ she said.

The whole world is feeling a tad stir-crazy with the lengthy quarantine and restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic – and the Obama family are no exception.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, former American First Lady Michelle Obama confessed that she’s been struggling with “some form of low-grade depression”.

Writing on Twitter and voicing her experience via her podcast, she said her depression was a result of the coronavirus lockdown measures, racial tensions in the US and the Trump administration.

“We’ve all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities. And I couldn’t think of anyone better to talk to about this moment then my friend, @michele_norris. You can listen now on @Spotify: http://spoti.fi/MichelleObamaPodcastEp2 #MichelleObamaPodcast,” she said.

The great news, however, is that she says that they’re fighting through it and that her family has also grown closer by spending time together doing puzzles and playing cards.

“Barack has taught the girls Spades, and now there’s this vicious competition,” she said. “They wouldn’t have sat down, but for this quarantine, to learn how to play a card game with their dad.”

