Nasty C releases ‘Palm Trees’ video and pre-sales for ‘Zulu Man With Some Power’

Rapper Nasty C (Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo) is having a busy year – from his acting debut in Netflix’s teen thriller Blood & Water to being the first South African Artist signed under Def Jam International .

Today the SAMA-winning rapper released teasers for his upcoming album, Zulu Man With Some Power. He also released the track Palm Trees, along with some creative artwork and a video on YouTube.

The album is set to be fully released on 28 August, but the rapper is giving his fans a chance to pre-order on Apple music from today.

The surprise announcement was made on his social media pages yesterday. The launch of the pre-order sales was marked through the release of the fourth single from the upcoming album, Palm Trees, which was released with the accompanying music video.

Quoted by Billboard as “South Africa’s best bet for a mainstream crossover”, Nasty C has been delivering hit after hit, with PALM TREES being the next single to take Nasty C global. With over 120 million streams worldwide and 3 million followers on social media, Nasty C is one of South Africa’s hottest exports. Nicknamed ‘The Coolest Kid In Africa’, he has already secured support and praise from some of the UK’s biggest tastemakers like Charlie Sloth, DJ Semtex and Tim Westwood. He is now on the verge of a global breakthrough.

last month, Nasty C teamed up with DJ Whoo Kid to put together a mixtape for fans around the world. The musical masterpiece titled, ZULU features the hit track, They Don’t – his first-ever collaboration with Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris. They Don’t is a powerful track created by the rappers in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The first three singles of the upcoming project were released in the past few months. These include There They Go, his collaboration with American rapper, T.I, They Don’t, and his most recent release, Eazy.