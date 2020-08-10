Women’s month: Female owned business thrives during lockdown

Lockdown has been an interesting journey for many online businesses – and Orah Banyini-Dube has found that through experimentation, affirmation for clients and changing the way she does business, it’s attracting a new market.

Creative director and owner of online fashion brand Tallit Wear, Banyini-Dube started her boutique in February 2016. Her reason for starting the brand was to focus on women’s clothing. She said it is because, as a woman, she understands the emotional connection women have with clothes. And she knew that if she created something that would appeal to women, she stands a better chance of establishing long term relationships with them. “We focus on building relationships with our clients and we do it by giving them the best customer experience from their first interaction with us,” she said. “We call them Queens because we truly believe that they are indeed queens. They deserve the best service and best quality clothes.”

1.What was the motivation behind it?

I want all women to look and feel beautiful. My love for fashion started when I was growing up in Nkowankowa township, Tzaneen. My grandmother really loved clothes. She had a wardrobe full of clothes and still she would spend half of her pension buying clothes. I remember I would accompany her on her monthly shopping trips to town and she would buy me a few pieces occasionally, which I would style differently and made it look like I had a bigger wardrobe. I remember how pretty and confident I used to feel. It was during this period that my love for fashion started. This also motivated me to enter beauty pageants and I ended up winning Miss Teen Northern Province. I had an opportunity to travel to Johannesburg to represent my province and I was a top 5 finalist in the overall competition. All these experiences made me appreciate beauty and fashion and I wanted to share that with the world.

2. Where does the creativity come from?

My creativity comes from my surrounding. I like to be in an environment that inspires me. I live in Johannesburg. I draw a lot of inspiration from the vibrancy and energy of the city, it’s architecture and history. I like the confidence and the go-getter attitude of Joburg women – powerful but still embracing their femininity.

3.Do you employ people in the business?

Yes. The business has grown from two employees when we started four years ago. Now we have a staff complement of six full time employees. I serve as a creative director of the company and I ensure smooth running of the day-to-day operations.

4.Tell us why you choose the fabrics, colours and cuts that you do?

The most important thing is the quality of the fabric. The type of fabric we chose is informed by the style and the design of the garment we are making. There is a mood associated with every colour. We tend to go for vibrant and daring colours for our Maxi Dresses as such dresses are typically suitable for family garden lunches and similar outdoor settings in summer. In winter we use warm materials for out coats and dresses. Our cuts are bold, feminine and there is more emphasis on the fit of the garment. We make clothes for women of all shapes and sizes.

5.Are there any celebs you dress? If so, who?

We have collaborated with a few celebrities for our campaigns in the past. We have worked a lot with actress Winnie Ntshaba when we started, and it helped establish the brand. We have dressed Jessicca Nkosi, Lerato Sengadi, Mona Monyane, Sihle Ndaba, to name but a few. We are currently collaborating with Phindile Gwala and Buhle Mahlasela.

6.How has Covid-19 affected your business?

When Covid-19 started we were taken by surprise like every other company. Following orders from the president – we had to halt operations and follow directions from the government. Our saving grace was our online shop – customers continued to place their orders online for delivery after lockdown. Just like most people we thought lockdown would last for one month. It was when the government announced that manufacturers are allowed to produce cloth masks as part of essential services, that we breathed a sigh of relief. We manufactured huge amounts of orders for corporates and private individuals. This was a lifeline that kept us going during the difficult months. Overall, the impact on our business has been minimal – thanks to our online shop, we have been able to operate as normal without physical contact.

7. What is your inspiration for this coming spring, summer?

As government relaxes movement restrictions people are eager to go out and express themselves. Whether or not life goes back to what it used to be, Tallit Wear will make sure that we bring sunshine to your space wherever you are – your garden or your lounge. Our spring collection will bring an explosion of colours to chase away the winter gloom. Our pieces will be luxurious and comfortable enough to wear in your own space at home.

For more info:

Instagram: @tallit_wear Facebook: Tallit Wear Online store: www.tallit.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.