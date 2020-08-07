DJ Black Coffee takes jab at woman’s albino child

DJ Black Coffee in trending on social media today, and it’s for all the wrong reasons.

The internationally revered DJ, who currently living his best life jetting around the Greek isles, but it’s not all sunshine and parties for him.

He took to social media this to show he’s about had enough with social media followers sticking their noses into his personal life.

After instigating a conversation about who was currently minding which celebrity’s business, he attacked a woman for asking about his ex, Mbali.

“Let’s play Twister, who’s trending today, who’s falling, who are we trolling, who’s marriage are we having opinions on, who’s trash who’s not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, whose relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who’s not perfect. Let’s all laugh at him,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mas’dlaleni uTwitter,who’s trending today,who’s falling,who are we trolling,who’s marriage are we having opinions on,who’s trash who’s not,who are we canceling,like God who are we judging,who’s relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect,who’s not perfect.

Masimhlekeni???? — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 7, 2020

His query resulted in one follower asking: “CAN’T WE JUST LAUGH AND HAVE A GOOD TIME WITHOUT DOING ALL THAT? ANYWAY, DON’T YOU MISS UMBALI? IF YOU DON’T, HOW DID YOU GET OVER HER? I NEED SOME TIPS????????‍♀️.”

This was enough for him to blow his top and take a jab at the fact that the woman’s seven-year-old has albinism.

“Laugh at what exactly? looking at your account, would you laugh when people make jokes about your kid being albino?” he asked the lady.

Laugh at what exactly?looking at your account,would you laugh when people make jokes about your kid being albino? — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 7, 2020

Twitter is now completely divided about whether Black Coffee’s reaction was warranted or totally uncalled for.

