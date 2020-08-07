Celebs & viral 7.8.2020 02:00 pm

DJ Black Coffee takes jab at woman’s albino child

Hayden Horner
DJ Black Coffee takes jab at woman’s albino child

DJ Black Coffee.

Has the artist gone too far with his aggression for people sticking their noses in his affairs?

DJ Black Coffee in trending on social media today, and it’s for all the wrong reasons.

The internationally revered DJ, who currently living his best life jetting around the Greek isles, but it’s not all sunshine and parties for him.

He took to social media this to show he’s about had enough with social media followers sticking their noses into his personal life.

After instigating a conversation about who was currently minding which celebrity’s business, he attacked a woman for asking about his ex, Mbali.

“Let’s play Twister, who’s trending today, who’s falling, who are we trolling, who’s marriage are we having opinions on, who’s trash who’s not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, whose relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who’s not perfect. Let’s all laugh at him,” he wrote on Twitter.

His query resulted in one follower asking: “CAN’T WE JUST LAUGH AND HAVE A GOOD TIME WITHOUT DOING ALL THAT? ANYWAY, DON’T YOU MISS UMBALI? IF YOU DON’T, HOW DID YOU GET OVER HER? I NEED SOME TIPS????????‍♀️.”

This was enough for him to blow his top and take a jab at the fact that the woman’s seven-year-old has albinism.

“Laugh at what exactly? looking at your account, would you laugh when people make jokes about your kid being albino?” he asked the lady.

Twitter is now completely divided about whether Black Coffee’s reaction was warranted or totally uncalled for.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pearl Thusi is a flirt and we have evidence 21.7.2020
Bongi Mlotshwa shares some words of encouragement for Enhle Mbali amid divorce drama 30.6.2020
Black Coffee wishes his son a happy fifth birthday with sweet Instagram post 26.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 