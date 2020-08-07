10 alternative dating apps to Tinder for those looking for love

After years of disastrous Tinder or Match dates, are you about to give up? That would be a mistake! There’s a whole world of exclusive, specific, specialized apps and websites to try. Whether they’re run by lovers of specific activities or topics or to respond to particular gaps in the market, they allow people with similar interests to meet each other. Why not?

For international matches

Many of the big dating apps focus on matching people in the same areas via geolocation. If you’d rather meet people on the other side of the globe, Iloveyouraccent.com may be of interest. The site boasts more than 50,000 people worldwide.

For the LGBTQIA+ community and allies

Taimi, an app launched in 2017, has an intimate, intuitive interface. Its users can chat and make videocalls to find friends or relationships. With more than 7 million users, of which 85% belong to the community, the app has fulfilled a need.

For those who are older

SilverSingles is dedicated to those over 50. It’s successful worldwide with over 800,000 users a month. There are many other sites focused on seniors as well.

For nudists in quest of love

The practice isn’t new, but when combined with the boom in online dating sites, you get NaturistPassion.com, dedicated to dating for nudists. It’s got an informative blog about news in the nudist/naturist world and is intended only for practicing nudists in order to bring the nudist philosophy from the beach to the web.

For vegetarians and vegans

Meals are an important moment for social exchanges of all types, making them a key activity for successful dating. Veggly offers vegetarians and vegans the chance to meet each other, as their sensitivities to the causes of animal rights, the environment and health are a definite point in common. Along these same lines, GlutenfreeSingles is for those with special diets. No chance of having a beer on the first date!

For clowns

More than just a job, being a clown is a way of seeing and appreciating the world. Have you ever wondered what the life of a clown is like outside of the ring? If yes, it’s perhaps the moment to sign up at clowndating.com.

If you wear a uniform

Uniform.dating offers a chance for those who wear a uniform, from nurses to firefighters, to get together. The idea seems to be a good one, perhaps due to the constraints related to these professions (on-call shifts, night shifts, frequent moves) or the values those who wear uniforms may share.

If mullet haircuts make you weak

Among the most highly specific dating sites, mulletpassions.com has got to be in the top three. According to the site, the mullet cut is a veritable lifestyle. You can therefore refine your search by joining subgroups related to hobbies like wrestling, country music or monster trucks. If you prefer your country music without mullets, check out Western Match.

For vampire fans

Some may have never gotten over the sensation created by “Twilight” a few years ago, or perhaps they were already fans. Either way, the subject of conversation is already laid out with VampireDatingSite.com.

And if you still haven’t found the app that’s just right for you, there’s always POF (“Plenty of Fish”), a free app inviting users to fill out a very thorough questionnaire called The Chemistry Test. With 120 million users a month, there’s definitely the possibility of finding your soulmate.