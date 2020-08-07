Lira celebrates one year anniversary of her Barbie doll

Lerato “Lira” Molapo recently celebrated the one year anniversary of her iconic Barbie doll.

She took to Instagram on 6 August 2020 and shared a series of images of herself posing with the doll, which has her signature short hair and red lipstick.

“On this day, exactly a year ago, I became the first African woman to have a Barbie made in her likeness. One of the highest honours in my career. I sincerely hope we can have more of these for little girls to have [and] keep,” she wrote.

The singer made history when she became the first African to have a Barbie doll modelled in her likeness as part of the brand’s 60th Anniversary Shero campaign, which kicked off in 2015 and aims to inspire girls.

Lisa McKnight, general manager and senior vice president for Barbie, said in a statement: “The Barbie brand believes girls should never know a world, job, or dream women haven’t conquered.

“Through our global role model program, we are shining a spotlight on inspiring women, such as Lira, to show girls they can be anything.”

Lira made the announcement on Instagram on 6 August 2019, saying: “While I was in LA, I visited the Barbie design centre, an incredible creative place of a global brand that focuses on the nurturing the limitless potential in every girl.

“The dedication from the Barbie team to create my one-of-a-kind doll from sketch to final doll was amazing and hope it inspires girls across the African continent that you can be anything.”

