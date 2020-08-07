What to watch on TV this weekend: Qaphela’s life is turned upside down in ‘Isibaya’

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

The Millenium Menace

Leon Schuster provides some comic relief during these tough times and keeps viewers entertained with camera skits.

In this collection of gags, he teams up with Desmond Dube to prank South Africans from all walks of life.

Airs Saturday, 8 August at 8pm on e.tv

Iron Man 2

This 2010 superhero blockbuster is the sequel to Iron Man in 2008 and the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tony Stark is under pressure from various sources, including the government, to share his technology with the military.

Unwilling to reveal the secrets of his armoured suit, he must find new allies while also fighting powerful enemies.

Airs Sunday, 9 August at 8pm on e.tv

Just Like Heaven

A man moves into an apartment, only to discover it belonged to a woman in a coma, an overachieving doctor named Elizabeth.

Things get out of hand when David finds himself falling for her spirit, which haunts the place.

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo, this film is for those who enjoy romantic comedies.

Airs Sunday, 9 August at 9.30 pm on SABC 3

Redemption

A young ex-con seeking redemption is surprised by a bank foreclosure that forces him to plot against a ruthless crime boss.

Newly released from prison, he returns to his girlfriend and their child before learning about a dangerous debt taken by his late mother.

The Mozambican thriller titled Resgate (Redemption in English) was nominated for nine African Movie Academy Awards, winning Best Screenplay and Best Production Design.

Available on Netflix

Isibaya

Season 8

Set in the taxi industry, a century-old feud between two powerful families tears two young lovers apart.

What started as a village feud between the Zungu and Ndlovu families has now become a complicated battle for wealth and power.

In the latest episode, Dabula gives Ndlovus shocking news. Qaphela’s life is turned upside down when Fezile gets involved and Iris tries to get through to Phumelele.

Airs weekdays at 8.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available on Showmax

