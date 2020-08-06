Kanye and Kim take holiday to save their marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to put their political differences on hold during a getaway aimed at salvaging their marriage.

Sources close to the couple recently revealed to the media that the couple and their kids jetted out to an undisclosed location in the Caribbean to try and work things out.

It was said that Kanye has made it clear to Kim he’s continuing his bid for the White House and although there are lots of reasons she may have problems with his run, it’s a non-negotiable issue.

With Kanye’s pro-life political views and Kim having worked for years with Planned Parenthood and the right to abortion, it’s anyone’s guess how long that difference will stay off the table.

Marital tensions have been brewing between the couple ever since the rapper discovered Kim and her mum released statements regarding his health without consulting him.

He also said he wanted to divorce the mother of his children after she secretly met rapper Meek Mill in a hotel.

