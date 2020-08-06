Celebs & viral 6.8.2020 01:45 pm

Kanye and Kim take holiday to save their marriage

Hayden Horner

With lots to discuss, the pair are putting politics aside during their tropical island getaway.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to put their political differences on hold during a getaway aimed at salvaging their marriage.

Sources close to the couple recently revealed to the media that the couple and their kids jetted out to an undisclosed location in the Caribbean to try and work things out.

It was said that Kanye has made it clear to Kim he’s continuing his bid for the White House and although there are lots of reasons she may have problems with his run, it’s a non-negotiable issue.

With Kanye’s pro-life political views and Kim having worked for years with Planned Parenthood and the right to abortion, it’s anyone’s guess how long that difference will stay off the table.

Marital tensions have been brewing between the couple ever since the rapper discovered Kim and her mum released statements regarding his health without consulting him.

He also said he wanted to divorce the mother of his children after she secretly met rapper Meek Mill in a hotel.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Tobacco court battle, Zuma’s daughter in spotlight and Mkhwebane and Gordhan in court 6.8.2020
Inside Kim and Kanye’s teary and contentious reunion 28.7.2020
Kanye apologises to Kim in awkward public tweet 27.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 