AKA throws shade at SAMAs

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA, is not happy about how the SAMAs (South African Music Awards) are being handled this year.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker specifically took aim at the awards’ Video Of The Year category, for which his video Jika featuring Yanga Chief has also been nominated.

Taking to his Twitter page last night, AKA wrote: “WAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!! This Video of the year category is K*K full of nominees. Yeses.”

WAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!! This Video of the year category is KAK full of nominees. Yeses. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 4, 2020

Pretty soon the rapper’s fans and followers also weighed with comments ranging from “Same thing I thought when I saw it!” to “My thoughts exactly” and “It’s basically everyone who’s ever released a music video, they confusing us”.

There are an estimated 20 music videos competing for the award and the SAMAs have been receiving a huge amount of flack for its shoddy and disorganised televised ceremony this year.

