Celebs & viral 6.8.2020 12:36 pm

AKA throws shade at SAMAs

Hayden Horner
AKA throws shade at SAMAs

AKA is not happy about the SAMAs

‘This video of the year category is K*K full of nominees. Yeses,’ says the artist.

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA, is not happy about how the SAMAs (South African Music Awards) are being handled this year.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker specifically took aim at the awards’ Video Of The Year category, for which his video Jika featuring Yanga Chief has also been nominated.

Taking to his Twitter page last night, AKA wrote: “WAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!! This Video of the year category is K*K full of nominees. Yeses.”

Pretty soon the rapper’s fans and followers also weighed with comments ranging from “Same thing I thought when I saw it!” to “My thoughts exactly” and “It’s basically everyone who’s ever released a music video, they confusing us”.

There are an estimated 20 music videos competing for the award and the SAMAs have been receiving a huge amount of flack for its shoddy and disorganised televised ceremony this year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
AKA, Ami Faku win big on episode 4 of the Samas 6.8.2020
Prince Kaybee, Ndlovu Youth Choir win big on episode 2 of the Samas 4.8.2020
#SAMA26MustFall: Viewers infuriated over episode 1 4.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 