Fans say A-Reece’s new trailer for upcoming album ‘Paradise 2’ will ‘kill the game’

A-Reece’s new album ‘Paradise 2’ release date has been announced and rap and hip hop fans have rejoiced.

Hyping up the album, A-Reece released a trailer with visuals inspired by The Matrix.

The album might be released on 10 August, after fans spotted the date in the trailer.

It shows him being woken up by encrypted messages hacked on his computer which read: “Wake up, Reece…”

At the end of the trailer, it says: “Enter Paradise, Unlock Your Residual Self Image.”

Fans have already proclaimed that the album will “kill’ the game.

A-Reece’s first album ‘Paradise’ was released in October 2016 and ‘Paradise 2’ is the successor.





South African Hip Hop artist right now after seeing that tweet from A-Reece… Kusazoshuba ???? #Paradise2 pic.twitter.com/29vPkegkG1 — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) August 5, 2020

The government better dig more graves for SA Rappers because Reece has spoken ????????????#Paradise2 pic.twitter.com/tJ1H8Y2aeU — Roc ????????‍♂️???? (@RocWorldwide) August 5, 2020







