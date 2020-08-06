Lifestyle 6.8.2020 02:11 pm

Fans say A-Reece’s new trailer for upcoming album ‘Paradise 2’ will ‘kill the game’

Sandisiwe Mbhele
A-Reece. Photo: Twitter @reeceyoung_king

It shows him being woken up by encrypted messages hacked on his computer which read: ‘Wake up, Reece…’

A-Reece’s new album ‘Paradise 2’ release date has been announced and rap and hip hop fans have rejoiced.

Hyping up the album, A-Reece released a trailer with visuals inspired by The Matrix. 

The album might be released on 10 August, after fans spotted the date in the trailer.

It shows him being woken up by encrypted messages hacked on his computer which read: “Wake up, Reece…”

At the end of the trailer, it says: “Enter Paradise, Unlock Your Residual Self Image.”

Fans have already proclaimed that the album will “kill’ the game.

A-Reece’s first album ‘Paradise’ was released in October 2016 and ‘Paradise 2’ is the successor.




