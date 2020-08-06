Who is Alexandra Cane? SA welcomes new bride

Black Coffee’s personal life broke the internet this week with South African men applauding him for what they assume is his latest love acquisition after British model Alexandra Cane sent tagged the DJ in a flirtatious tweet. It appears Alexandra was attending an event that the DJ was headlining.

Locals have since fallen in love with the former Love Island reality show contestant, going as far as creating a fictitious wedding day playlist and memes welcoming her to the African family.

But who is the stunner that’s got South Africans losing their minds and social media morals?

Fact sheet:

Full name: Alexandra Cane

Nickname: Alex

Date of birth: 9 June 1991, 29-years old

Place of birth: Hertfordshire, England

Education: National Diploma in Beauty Therapy Science

Profession: Professional make up artist, fitness advisor and owner of The Happy Body Plan

Alex sometimes works as a model and discovered her passion for makeup during her teenage years. She pursued a National Diploma in Beauty Therapy Science at the DFMA Academy. She’s worked with celebrities and models like Demi Rose Mawby. Her work has featured on platforms such as London Fashion Week, Oxford Fashion Week and The National Wedding Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Cane (@alexandralouise__) on Jul 25, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

She was on the latest instalment of the reality show Love Island, which played earlier this year on Vuzu. Alex entered the show with hopes to nab fellow contestant, Dr Alex.

Describing her intentions when entering the show, she said: “I feel like Dr Alex could be a good match for me. I feel like we’d have some in-depth conversations, I’m knowledgeable, he is knowledgeable. Hopefully, I can bring out his personality a bit. I’d like to get to know him.”

View this post on Instagram Ohhhhh burn! ???? #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 29, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Her plans didn’t quite work out she left the show as single as when she entered. She garnered a large amount of fame, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and more than 88,000 followers on Twitter.

Her love life has since become a large focus of her fame as after exiting the reality show she dated estate agent boyfriend of 10 months, Adam Theobald, with whom she had a very public breakup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Cane (@alexandralouise__) on Jul 31, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

Speaking to MailOnline, the former make-up artist said the split came about after “some real soul-searching” and she is now ‘excited for the next chapter’. Alex insisted that her split was “the right decision” as she admitted she instigated the breakup and said while she was single, she was “still unavailable”.

View this post on Instagram Hair going up, on a Tuesday. ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Alexandra Cane (@alexandralouise__) on Aug 4, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

Alex has acknowledged the love she’s receiving from South African social media, saying that she needs to come to SA for a visit.

I do. I need to visit some time. Thank you for all the love ???????????????? https://t.co/y1cL3HW3iu — Alexandra Cane (@alexandracane) August 5, 2020

