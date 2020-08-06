Norma Gigaba’s famous friends stand by her

After a rough week in jail and the media circus surrounding her court appearance in Pretoria, Norma Gigaba has received public support from her famous friends.

She was arrested on charges of assault and malicious damage to property after a video went viral showing a damaged Mercedes G-Wagon belonging to a friend of husband Malusi Gigaba.

Allegedly the conflict arose from Norma finding out that Malusi was cheating.

She was detained at Brooklyn police station and released on bail the next day.

Her friend Gugu Khathi, who is the wife of DJ Tira, has publicly shown her support for Norma.

She said: “I’ve stood with you through happy and the exciting times as a sister and friend and so I shall stand with you through the hardest times. Norma Gigaba that is what friends are for #ngimile #istandwithyou #iStandNorma”.

Actress Sonia Mbele said she was not condoning any of the actions taken nor the behaviour but she would stand by her friend.

“It may not make sense to some, but it makes sense to us. When I say ‘us’, I’m talking to and about women who have been through the most! Women who have had to appear sane to those who’ve never been tested nor tried!

“Listen I’m not condoning anyone, anything, or any behaviour. But I know I had to stand on my own when all I needed and wanted was for someone to ‘see me’! Not only my struggles or my faults but also my pain,” she said.

Banele Christopher a digital creator said: “Don’t be afraid or don’t be discouraged. Stay strong.”

Norma thanked the people who were supporting her during this time.

“#WCW… goes to myself and all other women who are rooting for me. Thank you for all the support and warm messages.”

