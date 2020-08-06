‘Jerusalema’ was taken down on YouTube due to ‘technical issues’, says Master KG

Master KG fans want to know, why was Jerusalema taken off YouTube?

Late on Wednesday evening, people started to realise that the smash hit music video was no more.

The track has been a global sensation with hundreds of renditions, dance challenges and reaching top 10 lists in many dance charts around the world.

People speculated that because Master KG had signed a deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), it might be because they own the copyrights of the song now.

But Master KG clarified that the music video was taken down due to some technical issues.

“Sorry guys, there [are] some technical issues regarding Jerusalema video on YouTube. It will be back asap #bringbackjerusalema.”

Some people were not buying it, saying the video was taken down because it was breaking all types of records.

YouTube decided to remove Jerusalem by master KG because it was going to break records all over YouTube. #BringBackJerusalema — Kamo Marven (@AkeMarven) August 6, 2020

Who deleted Master KG’s video off Youtube?! — Culprit (@CulpritEnter) August 6, 2020

Someone is sabotaging master kg..the music video was removed from YouTube ???????????? https://t.co/Obfjod5J6o pic.twitter.com/dBeEXw1pro — NICOLE NINI (@Nicolemotsei) August 5, 2020





The video is now back on YouTube.

