‘Jerusalema’ was taken down on YouTube due to ‘technical issues’, says Master KG

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Jerusalema hit maker - Master KG | Image: Instagram

The video was taken down late on Wednesday evening to many people’s surprise.

Master KG fans want to know, why was Jerusalema taken off YouTube?

Late on Wednesday evening, people started to realise that the smash hit music video was no more.

Jerusalema taken down on YouTube. Photo: Screenshot, YouTube

The track has been a global sensation with hundreds of renditions, dance challenges and reaching top 10 lists in many dance charts around the world.

People speculated that because Master KG had signed a deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), it might be because they own the copyrights of the song now.

But Master KG clarified that the music video was taken down due to some technical issues.

“Sorry guys, there [are] some technical issues regarding Jerusalema video on YouTube. It will be back asap #bringbackjerusalema.”

Some people were not buying it, saying the video was taken down because it was breaking all types of records.


The video is now back on YouTube.

