What to watch on TV tonight: Discover the real Kelly Khumalo behind the headlines

Life with Kelly Khumalo

Season 1

A household name by the age of 21, Kelly is one of South Africa’s biggest music stars.

She was named Best Female Artist at the South African Music Awards in 2013, sold millions of albums, opened for Grammy winner Missy Elliott and has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Get an intimate glimpse at the woman behind the headlines: a single mother of two who is juggling parenting with the build-up to the release her new album, The Voice of Africa, and her very own brand of gin called Controversy.

Discover the real Kelly behind the headlines in this Showmax Original series which was produced by BarLeader, the company behind Being Bonang and Somizi & Mohale: The Union.

Available on Showmax

Liefde Sonder Grense

Season 2

The talk show takes a look at very different types of people who are in relationships that other people may find strange.

Hosted by radio personality Rian van Heerden, these couples prove that true love is blind and more than skin deep.

The aptly named series, which can be translated to “Love Without Borders”, shows that love in South Africa has no boundaries.

Airs Thursdays at 9.30pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144)

Generations: The Legacy

Season 29

Generations: The Legacy is a remake of popular soapie Generations with different characters, and is the second most-watched show in South Africa.

The original series ran from 4 February 1994 until 30 September 2014, while the rebranded version returned on 1 December 2014.

Set against the backdrop of the advertising industry, this drama celebrates the hopes and dreams of people who aspire to a better future.

In the latest episode, Mbali lets her guard down for once and Tau realises he’s made a new enemy. The radio interview went down very well … or did it?

Airs weekdays at 8pm on SABC 1

World’s Most Wanted

Season 1

Suspected of heinous crimes, they have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations.

This docuseries profiles the world’s most-wanted criminals. They’ve been on the run for decades and top every country’s most-wanted lists, so where could they be hiding?

The true-crime series landed on Netflix on 5 August 2020. This is one show we will definitely be seeing on the streaming platform’s top 10 list.

Available on Netflix

Scandal!

Season 18

The show is set within the fictional media house Nyathi Family Holdings (NFH), a company that produces gossip magazine Scandal and cutting-edge newspaper The New Voice.

In the latest episode, Romeo makes a life-changing call and the recipient seems to have a mysterious agenda … and an accomplice.

Yanga and Chumani get more than they bargained for when Judith learns the truth. Phindile is rattled by a dark warning which supposedly comes from the ancestors.

Airs weekdays at 7.30pm on e.tv

