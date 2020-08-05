Lasizwe stands with Zimbabwe but receives homophobic slurs in return

Media personality Lasizwe was just adding his voice on the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement showing his solidarity for the plight of Zimbabweans, for this support he instead received some homophobic comments in return.

Tweeting that he stands with the people of Zimbabwe, the shocking comments that filled his timeline took some by surprise.

One person replied: “Unfortunately we don’t stand with gays.”

Another commented: “No gays please… we are Christians.”

ALSO READ: Local celebs show their solidarity for #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

Lasizwe said the homophobic tweets he was receiving was heartbreaking: “The homophobia I am currently experiencing from my fellow African brothers and sisters is heartbreaking! We still have a long way to go for the LGBTQI+ community to be free in Africa!”

Lasizwe has never shied away from his sexuality, has been praised for helping change the narrative about the LGBTQI+ community and importantly having some representation in mainstream media.

Many people rallied behind Lasizwe.

Eish bro like in 2020 people are still homophobic? I find it rather narrow-minded, some people were told gay is wrong from an early age and they still believe that. As a grown adult be open-minded about things. A homophobe and racist, same whatsapp group #lasizwe — Daniel M Kekana (@RealDMK_SA) August 5, 2020

@lasizwe doesn’t need you to stand with him ????????????. We are happy with him here in SA. We have no issue with his sexuality. Imagine being concerned about Lasizwes sexuality in the midst of police brutality in your country. Uryt enhloko? — Yoli (@YoliHeaven_Sent) August 5, 2020

Not everyone will love you, appreciate those that do love you and ignore the rest you will be shocked to find out they don’t even love themselves — Tilly (@Tillytiny1) August 5, 2020

Please do not mind the horrible comments @lasizwe , they are meant to intimidate you because you stood/stand with us Zimbabweans. @Neilwejoy , its not all Zimbabweans, its some Zimbabweans. Some of us stand with Lasizwe. — Mrs. Mbongwe (@ThatKalangaGirl) August 5, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.