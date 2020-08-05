Celebs & viral 5.8.2020 10:41 am

Lasizwe stands with Zimbabwe but receives homophobic slurs in return

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lasizwe stands with Zimbabwe but receives homophobic slurs in return

Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Twitter / lasizwe

Lasizwe has been very open about his sexuality and has been praised for helping change the narrative about the LGBTQI+ community. 

Media personality Lasizwe was just adding his voice on the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement showing his solidarity for the plight of Zimbabweans, for this support he instead received some homophobic comments in return.

Tweeting that he stands with the people of Zimbabwe, the shocking comments that filled his timeline took some by surprise.

One person replied: “Unfortunately we don’t stand with gays.”

Another commented: “No gays please… we are Christians.”

ALSO READ: Local celebs show their solidarity for #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

Lasizwe said the homophobic tweets he was receiving was heartbreaking: “The homophobia I am currently experiencing from my fellow African brothers and sisters is heartbreaking! We still have a long way to go for the LGBTQI+ community to be free in Africa!”

Lasizwe has never shied away from his sexuality, has been praised for helping change the narrative about the LGBTQI+ community and importantly having some representation in mainstream media.

Many people rallied behind Lasizwe.


For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zim situation a dire warning to SA 5.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, illegal WhatsApp gifting and Bobby Motaung suspended 4.8.2020
Ramaphosa has failed as AU chair in Zimbabwe crisis – Maimane 4.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Beirut explosions: ‘It was like an atomic bomb’ (videos)

Science ‘Like an animal’: NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

Eish! US jails man who bought Lamborghini with government loan

DIY & Decor MUST SEE: SA couple converts run-down bus into a home

Courts Fita gets closer to possibly unlocking cigarette ban


today in print

Read Today's edition