‘Muvhango’ actor Arthur Mbambo dies

Veteran actor Arthur Mbambo who played a character in the popular soapie, Muvhango has passed on.

In a statement, the soapie and Word of Mouth Pictures confirmed that the news of Mbambo’s death was confirmed by his daughter Mbali Mbambo.

“Word of Mouth Pictures and Muvhango wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to Mr Mbambo’s family,” reads the statement.

Mbambo played the role of Mnyamane Buthelezi in Muvhango, who was Thandaza Buthelezi’s on-screen father.

It is unclear the cause of the death, the actor has appeared in movies such as Wild Zone in 1989, The Schoolmaster, Max and Mona, Quiet Thunder.

