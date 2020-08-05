What to watch on TV tonight: Lockdown is nothing new for these vampire housemates

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Celebrity Mystery Box

Season 1

Professional chefs Lesego Semenya and Nti Ramaboa invite two celebrities into the kitchen to show off their culinary skills by competing against each other.

The participants need to create an elevated meal from a mystery box of about 10 ingredients. The winner walks away with R10,000 and R5,000 for their chosen charity.

In the latest episode, comedians Khanyisa Bhunu and Lihle Msimang go head-to-head in the cook-off.

Airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161)

I’m gonna be quiet for most of this week whilst I take things easy but here’s a sneak peek of tomorrow’s episode of #CelebrityMysteryBox Comedian vs Comedian. 8pm on Wednesday , Mzansi Magic. Guaranteed to be funny. pic.twitter.com/nHtOv5bsX7 — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) August 4, 2020

What We Do in the Shadows

Season 2

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, this hilarious mockumentary follows the struggle of three vampires to keep up with the duties and responsibilities of everyday life as they reside in an apartment in New York.

Lockdown is nothing new for these housemates, who have been quarantining for hundreds of years.

The series boasts a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has secured eight Emmy Award nominations for 2020, including Best Comedy Series.

Available on Showmax

Save the Last Dance

After moving to a largely black neighbourhood, an aspiring ballerina embarks on an interracial romance with a classmate who shares her love of dance.

The heartbroken dancer didn’t expect to find love in her new urban school. But is love enough to get her back on her feet and overcome her trauma?

Starring Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas and Kerry Washington.

Available on Netflix

Deur Dik en Din

Season 1

This Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovela tells the love story of a wealthy businessman and a poor singer.

Determined to carve out a life of his own choosing, lovestruck Faruk proposes marriage to Süreyya, unaware of what his mother has in store for him.

Esma has great dreams for her favourite son and has set her heart on a different bride, one who she thinks is better suited to the family’s deep-rooted traditions which value power over romance.

In the latest episode, after an attempt on his life, Adem has Faruk arrested in front of his family.

The relationships with the men in their lives threaten to tear Sureyya and Dilara apart, but does Dilara see through the men’s lies?

Airs weekdays at 5.30pm on e.tv

Skeem Saam

Season 9

This local drama examines the plight of today’s male children and the tough challenges they face transitioning into manhood.

In the latest episode, Mokgadi requests something from Noah that he might not be able to produce.

Nomasonto’s resurfacing threatens to cause havoc in Leshole’s life. MaNtuli is determined to keep Manaka safe from Charity.

Airs weekdays at 6.30pm on SABC 1

