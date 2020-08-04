At 47, Tracee Ellis Ross is serving us #summerbodygoals

Okay Tracee Ellis Ross, we see you!

The BlackIsh actress was serving us body goals after she posted a bikini pic that has gone viral.

Dressed in a classic black bikini and Jordan sneakers, she humorously captioned it: “Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool. And I’m too scared to have a party. Siri play ‘Summertime‘ by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.”





Social media was as appreciative of this post as we were:

A moment to admire and appreciate the national treasure that is @TraceeEllisRoss pic.twitter.com/7hf2VrjWEC — Jenny Christian (@JennyMChristian) August 3, 2020





.@TraceeEllisRoss is in her own category of fine. I aspire. pic.twitter.com/LVDbLB1VSF — Noémie Tshinanga ???????? (@noemietshinanga) August 3, 2020



Chloe Halle summed it up perfectly: “Blessing the feed with greatness.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.