Celebs & viral 4.8.2020 02:37 pm

At 47, Tracee Ellis Ross is serving us #summerbodygoals

Sandisiwe Mbhele
At 47, Tracee Ellis Ross is serving us #summerbodygoals

Tracee Ellis Ross. Image: Instagram @traceellisross

The actress has skin, hair, and body goals!

Okay Tracee Ellis Ross, we see you!

The BlackIsh actress was serving us body goals after she posted a bikini pic that has gone viral.

Dressed in a classic black bikini and Jordan sneakers, she humorously captioned it: “Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool. And I’m too scared to have a party. Siri play ‘Summertime‘ by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.”


Social media was as appreciative of this post as we were:



Chloe Halle summed it up perfectly: “Blessing the feed with greatness.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: What’s your Absa Premiership goal of month? 17.1.2020
Twenty tips to improve your finances in 2020 2.1.2020
Gift of the Givers sets goals for 2020 1.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 