Black Coffee flirts with UK reality star Alexandra Cane

4.8.2020
DJ Black Coffee. Image: Supplied

‘I thought he’s saying I love you,’ said one Twitter user.

Black Coffee’s recent tweet has caused social media users to speculate whether he is dating UK star Alexandra Cane.

The 29-year-old shot to fame as a contestant on season four of the reality show Love Island.

Alexandra shared a picture of herself on Monday night all dressed up with the caption: “Ready for a caffeine overdose @RealBlackCoffee.”

The internationally acclaimed DJ replied to the image, saying: “Let’s go” in Greek.

Alexandra cheekily responded to the 44-year-old a short while later with a playful emoji.

Both Alexandra and Coffee are in Mykonos, Greece. The DJ is currently on tour there while the reality star appears to be on holiday.

The post suggested that she was ready to attend one of  Coffee’s shows.

Their interaction has caused a stir on social media, with many coming to the conclusion that Alexandra is Coffee’s new girlfriend.

