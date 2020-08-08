Pancake cereal went from Tik Tok videos into our breakfast bowls

Pancake cereals are a thing. The mini fluffy pancakes with milk are becoming part of people’s breakfast options or even for a snack.

The trend really started on Instagram and Tik Tok. With many foodie content creators were bored in the house during lockdown and started creative food trends.

You won’t need much effort for these mini pancakes recipe and will make for great as a social media post.

Watch the video above to learn how to make your own pancake cereal.

