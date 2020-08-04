Kelly Khumalo completely blown away by highway experience

What could be better than having your own show air this week on one of Mzansi’s most-watched channels?

According to local singer Kelly Khumalo, the only thing better is seeing a massive billboard on the side of the highway advertising your new show.

The celeb was so taken aback by the experience that she instantly posted a video of the billboard on her Instagram feed.

“What a time to be alive! @wandabaloyi thank you for being that friend who celebrates with me #LifeWithKellyKhumalo @showmaxonline wow I have no words,” she wrote.

Khumalo’s brand new and much-anticipated show, called Life With Kelly Khumalo, will air this Thursday on Showmax.

