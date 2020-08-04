Celebs & viral 4.8.2020 12:47 pm

Kelly Khumalo completely blown away by highway experience

Hayden Horner
Kelly Khumalo | Image: Twitter

She couldn’t contain her excitement after spotting something on the side of the highway.

What could be better than having your own show air this week on one of Mzansi’s most-watched channels?

According to local singer Kelly Khumalo, the only thing better is seeing a massive billboard on the side of the highway advertising your new show.

The celeb was so taken aback by the experience that she instantly posted a video of the billboard on her Instagram feed.

“What a time to be alive! @wandabaloyi thank you for being that friend who celebrates with me #LifeWithKellyKhumalo @showmaxonline wow I have no words,” she wrote.

Khumalo’s brand new and much-anticipated show, called Life With Kelly Khumalo, will air this Thursday on Showmax.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

