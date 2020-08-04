Siya Kolisi’s son not following in dad’s footsteps

It’s every parent’s dream that their children will follow a specific career path. But sometimes kids have their own ideas of what they’d like to be when they grow up.

Rugby star Siya Kolisi may be known for his skills on the field but his son is already showing signs that his sights are set on something totally different to his dad’s.

Kolisi took to social media this week to prove that the apple can fall far from the tree.

On a visit to his dentist, Kolisi’s adorable son Nic sprung into full dentist mode by checking up on his dad’s oral health.

But Kolisi is not entirely convinced that Nic will become a dentist.

“Okay, this was the best dentist appointment I’ve been to. PS: Nic we’ve discovered that you won’t be a dentist (saying eeww when he saw my teeth),” the rugby captain wrote on his Instagram feed.

