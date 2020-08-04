Kwesta and Yolanda are expecting baby number two

Rapper Kwesta real name Mfundo Vilakazi and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi are expecting their second child.

The proud parents made the announcement on Tuesday with a beautiful family portrait with Yolanda showing off her baby bump.

Kwesta said: “We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those, together. There has been joy, pain, LOVE, gratitude, disappointment, LOVE, gains, losses, LOVE, Katlehong, Maldives, LOVE, Kisses, Voetseks, LOVE, Strength, Fear, LOVE, good hair days and that thing on my head… And then LOVE once again… Then we try grow that, grow us and when we wanted to grow the family, God showed up..”

Vilkazi was just as happy she said: “And then there were FOUR… It’s been a while since I posted but yup, It’s official, our little family is growing. We’re expecting!”

The child has a six-year-old daughter Khai Asemahle Vilakazi.

Their second child is due to be born in November. Yolanda said this was their “miracle” and they couldn’t wait to meet the baby.

The couple wed in 2019. Kwesta created a song and video honouring the day releasing title song Khethile Khethile. They have been together for ten years.

