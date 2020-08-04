Local celebs show their solidarity for #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

Local celebrities have lent their voice to the dire situation in Zimbabwe.

The country is currently going through financial, political, and health crises stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread corruption. Journalists and civilians who speak out against the government are arrested such as well known author Tsitsi Dangarembga.

She was part of the organised protest by opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, head of a party called Transform Zimbabwe, which is against the alleged state corruption, the country’s slumping economy and fighting for their basic human rights.

AKA was one of the first celebrities to speak out on what is happening in our neighbouring nation, with the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter trending widely the past coupled days, he said silence can not be tolerated.

“I would say, ‘I’m praying for you’ … but that’s a bit overdone, I’d rather just say, you’re on my mind and I hope you will be victorious soon.

“Imagine your fellow Africans too busy focused on #BLM happening 15,000km’s away to care about those very same black lives NEXT DOOR. Black is King my ass. Stay Strong ZIMBABWE.”

AKA said he didn’t know what more he could do but that spreading awareness would ultimately help those in need.

Fellow rapper Boity Thulo said she stood with Zimbabwe, sharing threads informing people what exactly is happening on the ground.





Social media influencer Karabo Mokogoko said she wished she had been outspoken sooner to the plight of the Zimbabwean people.

“I’m sorry I’m late. What affects our brothers and sisters affects us too. STOP the injustices! How long will this last? When will our brothers and sisters finally be free and live dignified lives? It’s one problem after another.”

Nadia Nakai, who is half Zimbabwean, said it was painful to see what is happening.

She tweeted: “Chisi hachiyeri musi wacharimwa.”

This is a Shona proverb, it means the wages of evil may not come immediately, but the wages will come.

Many other celebs have shown their solidarity too:

