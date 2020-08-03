Celebs & viral 3.8.2020 03:54 pm

Here’s why Jada Pinkett-Smith deleted all her Instagram posts

Hayden Horner
Jada Pinkett Smith brings herself to the Red Table | Image: Screenshot (Facebook)

You’d think her profile change is because of the recent infidelity scandal, but it’s actually far from it.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, American actress and wife of Will Smith, has completely erased all pictures from her Instagram platform.

The 48-year-old Pinkett-Smith, whose Instagram feed was previously flooded with stunning selfies and family photos, now only has three pictures and one IGTV remaining on her page – and they’re all in support of the international call for justice for Breonna Taylor.

It all started when Pinkett-Smith asked on Instagram: “Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?”

Her post was followed by a video that appeals to fans and followers everywhere to watch this video as Breonna Taylor’s mother explains her murder and how we can take action to bring Breonna justice.

Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13, 2020.

