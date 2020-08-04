What to watch on TV tonight: Catch all the glitz and glamour of the 2020 SAMAs

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

SAMAs

The 26th annual South African Music Awards will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by actress Dineo Lanaga alongside comedian Donovan Goliath, the ceremony celebrates and honours the top musicians in the country.

Instead of taking place over one day, the show will be divided into five episodes broadcast over the period of a week.

The first four episodes will be 30 minutes long, while the fifth will be a 45-minute grand finale.

Airs Monday, 3 August to Friday, 7 August at 9.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161)

Azishe????????. Are you ready for #SAMA26? We bring glitz, glamour, laughter and celebrations with different themes. Every day from 3 to 7 August 2020 on my https://t.co/7CkVUUGzKI and @Mzansimagic at 9:30pm ????????????????. #ForThaKultcha pic.twitter.com/4kb5tsuPeG — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) August 1, 2020

Melody

Season 1

Melody tells the story of an 18-year-old girl from Athlone who uses music to escape poverty and her abusive father. She gets an opportunity to audition for a music scholarship, but will she stand up against her tyrannical father and follow her dreams?

The Afrikaans series with English subtitles premiered on 7 April 2020 with a host of new talent.

In the latest episode, Melody veers between the impossible hope that she could win the scholarship. Still, she registers for the audition.

Airs Tuesdays at 7.30pm on SABC 2

The Umbrella Academy

Season 2

Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.

The show is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way, who is the lead singer of the rock band My Chemical Romance.

Season one of the action-fantasy series ended on a major cliffhanger and left fans wanting more.

The wait is finally over as the highly-anticipated second season landed on Netflix 31 July 2020 and has been trending at the top of the streaming platform’s list ever since.

Available on Netflix

Saints and Sinners

Season 3

This gripping family drama centres on the lives of two very different families – the Khumalos and the Moloiswas – struggling to keep the skeletons in their closets.

The popular Mzansi Magic series will have you questioning your own moral code and asks the question: how far would you go to protect your family and everything you’ve built?

Each season consists of 13 episodes, and all three seasons are available to stream on Showmax.

Available on Showmax

7de Laan

Season 21

Follow the trials and tribulations of a group of people living in and around the community of Seventh Avenue in the fictional suburb of Hillside.

The popular Afrikaans soapie is created by Danie Odendaal and made its debut on televisions screens in April 2000.

In the latest episode, Mariaan is like a dog with a bone. Romeo talks to his parents about the twins.

Airs weekdays at 6pm on SABC 2

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.