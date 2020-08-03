Is Ellen calling it quits? Here’s what we know

This is not a good period for one of Warner Bros. Television’s most-watched and loved shows and, amid scandals of sexual harassment and bullying, Ellen DeGeneres’s position remains uncertain.

Over the last few weeks, the Ellen DeGeneres Show has not only been marred by allegations of a toxic work culture and bullying but by sexual misconduct as well.

And, if the recent reports are to believed, it seems the 62-year-old star of the show may have reached her breaking point.

But the question on all our lips is whether DeGeneres is staying or throwing in the towel.

The New York Post reported this weekend that the embattled talk show host is not going down without a fight and is going back to work this month. This was according to an internal email from the show’s executive producers that the publication has possession of.

Some sources close to DeGeneres also says gossip of her career death as a result of recent reports have been greatly exaggerated.

“She’s fighting to protect the show and what she stands for. She is very upset about what happened and determined to fix the problems … but no way is she quitting the show,” an insider said.

However, while some are supporting the host, others are placing the blame for the allegations squarely on her shoulders.

“Don’t think for a minute anything she has said in that apology means anything. She created and then enabled this toxic culture to go on for so long,” a staff member told the Daily Mail this weekend.

“If anyone had come to her or those three vile EPs [executive producers] to complain, they would’ve been fired.”

Whatever the case, fans and nosey parkers are all waiting with bated breath to see what unfolds in the coming days.

