SA restaurant among best in the world

Booze, customers and revenue may not be great on the South African restaurant scene due to the national strictures imposed on the hospitality industry, but accolades are still pouring in.

Last year this time, The Wolfgat, a tiny beach restaurant in the isolated fishing village of Paternoster, earned the Restaurant of the Year award during the inaugural World Restaurant Awards in Paris, and now another Western Cape diner has snagged a mention.

Over the weekend, TripAdvisor released its traveller’s choice awards for 2020 and the best restaurants in the world – and SA is on that list.

From TripAdvisor’s calculations based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in 2019 from diners around the world, La Colombe in Constantia, Cape Town made it into the final list at 13th as the only African restaurant to do so.

Here are the top 5 on TripAdvisor’s list:

Auberge du Vieux Puits, Fontjoncouse, France La Ville Blanche, Rospez, France Chila, Buenos Aires Black Swan at Oldstead, UK Leo, Bogota

This is not La Colombe’s first international accolade, with the restaurant having recently won at the 2019 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards.

However, even the best restaurants have not been able to avoid the effects of lockdown and revised dining laws.

Chef James Gaag told Eat Out just last month how the entire industry has been forced to reinvent how they conduct business.

“We’re having to rethink the way we do a few things to be able to offer the same standard of food and service. It’s different for us, but hopefully still an exceptional experience for our guests,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.