Nomzamo Mbatha in tears after a stranger gifts her flowers

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha was touched by a sweet gesture by a citizen who recently gifted her flowers.

The media personality said she was on her ordinary trip to the grocery store when a beautiful moment happened.

“A few minutes before this moment as I was waiting for my fish to be weighed at the grocery store, I looked at my friend and had this random feeling of gratitude and said ‘I’m in such a peaceful state of mind. I’m surrounded by love and I’m so thankful that I have people who cover me in it every day’.”

She then heard her name being called and turned around to a woman handing her flowers.

“This angel said, ‘Hi, these flowers are for you, here’s the slip, they’ve been paid for’,” Nomzamo says she was taken aback and asked who they were from.

The lady responded: “They’re from me, thank you for inspiring so many of us with how you live your life and what you do for others we’ve been standing there in the corner with my colleagues watching you and this is my way of wanting to let you know how loved you are.”

Nomzamo said she shed a few tears by the beautiful gesture and said she struggled with receiving gifts.

“So this really sat in my soul and made my chest close in and my eyes well up. I received this moment and I will never ever forget it.”

