SA stunt company claims Beyoncé had no permission to use its footage

The hype surrounding Beyoncé’s Black is King is still gaining momentum but one group is not pleased.

Beyoncé’s track featuring Shatta Wale, Already, was published on 31 July in conjunction with the visual album.

In the video, there are several scenes of spinning cars and stunts that were shot in South Africa. The stunt team that produced this footage has come out to say there was no communication whatsoever for their footage to be used in the video nor in Black is King.

In a Facebook post, Bradleigh McGregor, a driver in the stunt team said: “We as Badcompany have to announce that it is as much as a surprise to us as to you the fans, seeing the Already music video with Beyoncé and Shatta Wale. We have had no contact or communication with either Beyoncé or Shatta Wale in conjunction with using us as Badcompany.”

He further states that they did not give any consent for the footage to be used and they did not receive any sort of remuneration for the video.

Badcompany is a spinning and stunt team that started in 2016 consisting of three members who go by the names Skopas, Muzi, and Riaaz. They create unbelievable content of spinning cars and entertaining stunt spinners, which is believed to be the best in the game.

