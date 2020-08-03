The matter of my daughter’s father needs to end; it’s been six years – Kelly Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa

The latest episode of Devi Sankaree Govender’s television show, Devi, saw Kelly Khumalo open up to the investigative journalist about her relationship with the late Senzo Meyiwa.

In a preview of the episode, which aired on 31 July, the musician talked about how the public perceived her as a villain because she had a relationship with a married man.

“I’m in a relationship with a guy that just recently left his wife for me. So already I’m the villain, people were ready to see me as the guilty person,” Khumalo said.

She also spoke about “that” Russian accent in her Instagram video and her highly-publicised separation from her sister, Zandile Khumalo Gumede.

Viewers came out in support of her, with one Twitter user praising Khumalo for being a strong woman.

You’ve really been through a lot as a woman. No one should give their unwanted opinions if they’ve never lived a day in your life or walked a mile in your shoes.. You’re a strong woman. All of the love, light and happiness towards you. You deserve it. — ???? साधारण लड़की ???? (@_KSiighh_) July 31, 2020

In the aforementioned Instagram video posted in May 2020, she appeared to be emotional and put on a Russian accent as she discussed Meyiwa’s death while drinking her own brand of alcohol called Controversy Gin.

She said that it was tough being a woman in South Africa and that she had been victimised by the system. She also added that the law was failing the women of the country.

Khumalo then went on to say that the police didn’t do their job and that the case should be put to rest.

“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to end; it’s been six years.”

Watch the full video below:

Former referee and current Premier Soccer League general manager Andile “Ace” Ngcobo has promised to donate R1,500 every month to Meyiwa’s 14-year-old daughter, Namhla, until she turns 21.

According to Daily Sun, her donor Red Farm was unable to make payments after May 2020 due to financial difficulties caused by lockdown. However, the company has since reversed the decision and will continue assisting Namhla.

Devi airs Fridays at 6.30pm on eNCA (DStv channel 403).

